Azerbaijan, Turkey to cooperate in development of small and medium enterprises

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the Turkish Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization signed a memorandum on cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

The document was signed within the conference entitled "Concessional financial state support in the development of innovative entrepreneurship" which is being held in Baku.

The agreement envisages further cooperation in the development of small and medium-sized businesses between the two countries.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani state structures, as well as Azerbaijani and Turkish entrepreneurs attend the event.

