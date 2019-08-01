AZERNEWS releases another print issue

1 August 2019 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 1.

The new edition includes articles: Volume of non-cash card payments soars; Trade with Turkey grows significantly; ADB to provide three loans for country; Country prepares for production of new Peugeot model, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

