Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

“Mastercard” co-hosted a worskshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists in cooperation with the Fincancial Markets Supervision Chamber of Azerbaijan.

At the media seminar, experts from “Mastercard,” Mithat Perkoz and Murat Durmaz gave an insight into the digital payments and innovative technologies; credit cards; advantages of digital payment and field-related security, as well as talked about the innovative solutions and new initiatives.

Around 30 journalists attending the workshop have been awarded with certificates by the company.

The seminar was held on the sidelines of the “Cashless Society Days” program that was co-organized by the Financial Markets Supervision Chamber of Azerbaijan, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Banks Association public union. The ultimate goal of the “Cashless Society Days” program is raising public awareness on and increasing people’s interest in non-cash payments.

