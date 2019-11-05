Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)

5 November 2019 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

“Mastercard” co-hosted a worskshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists in cooperation with the Fincancial Markets Supervision Chamber of Azerbaijan.

At the media seminar, experts from “Mastercard,” Mithat Perkoz and Murat Durmaz gave an insight into the digital payments and innovative technologies; credit cards; advantages of digital payment and field-related security, as well as talked about the innovative solutions and new initiatives.

Around 30 journalists attending the workshop have been awarded with certificates by the company.

The seminar was held on the sidelines of the “Cashless Society Days” program that was co-organized by the Financial Markets Supervision Chamber of Azerbaijan, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Banks Association public union. The ultimate goal of the “Cashless Society Days” program is raising public awareness on and increasing people’s interest in non-cash payments.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
  • Mastercard hosts workshop themed “Digital Payments & Innovative Solutions” for journalists (PHOTO)
Related news
Create safest digital environment with Azercell Kids!
Business 4 November 16:15
"Mobile Dental Clinic" of Azercell continues to organize free medical examinations (PHOTO)
Society 2 November 15:01
V Children’s Paralympic Games to be held with support of Azercell
Society 31 October 16:07
Azercell participates in another career fair (PHOTO)
Business 30 October 18:28
“Culture of safe behavior in cyberspace” discussed at Azerbaijani secondary schools (PHOTO)
Business 23 October 18:30
“Kabinetim” application of Azercell now updated!
Society 21 October 17:24
Latest
Number of vehicles used in Turkey grows
Turkey 17:26
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy refrigerants
Tenders 17:25
Over 26,000 trucks transport cargo from Turkey to Azerbaijan
World 17:21
Azerbaijan beats China to win World Chess Olympiad
Society 17:18
Georgian-German company plans to release new products
Business 17:08
SOCAR to build new sites at Oil Rocks
Oil&Gas 17:08
Georgia signs agreements on patents with European Patent Organization
Georgia 17:06
Azerbaijani gymnasts return with gold medals from Belgium
Society 17:03
Ukraine’s Odessa Marine Engineering Bureau assisting Azerbaijan in training personnel
Business 17:01