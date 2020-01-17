TransCaspian Fiber Optic cables to turn Azerbaijan into digital center between Europe and Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

AzerTelecom, backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network, is successfully implementing “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program to turn the country into a digital center for the Caucasus, CIS, Central and South Asia, Middle East and surrounding regions.

Within the first phase of the program, the company is engaged in sustainable, large-scale infrastructure projects in and beyond the borders of the country. Currently, the project on laying the fiber-optic cable lines through Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan routes along the bottom of the Caspian Sea has launched and is under implementation. The intergovernmental agreements on laying the fiber-optic cables along these routes were signed between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on March 19, 2019 while, between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on November 28, 2019.

According to these documents, the laying of 400 km length fiber-optic cable line (TransCaspian Fiber Optic – TCFO) along Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan route will be carried out AzerTelecom, from Azerbaijan side, and KazTransCom and Transtelecom, from Kazakhstan side. The Project is to complete in 2021-2022 years. The ceremony dedicated to the launch of the project for Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan route was held in Aktau in November last year and attended by the Prime Ministers, public officials and heads of companies, executing the project.

The Project for 300 km length Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan route will be implemented by AzerTelecom and Turkmentelecom operators.

Fuad Allahverdiyev, AzerTelecom General Director, stated that, the cable line will allow the transmission of the data with a capacity of at least 4-6 terabit/s in Kazakhstan route, while 2-3 terabit/s in Turkmenistan route.

“The day before yesterday the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev received the minister of Transportation, Communication and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade. During the conversation, the president referred to the construction of fiber-optic cable line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. Emphasizing the importance of Project, the Head of the State mentioned that, since Azerbaijan has already become one of the important transport centers of Eurasia, our country must certainly turn into a center in the field of laying communication lines, the Internet and fiber-optic communications.

Our main target is successful implementation of these strategical projects under the “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program which is in the focus area of Mr. President” – Fuad Allahverdiyev noted.

The transmission of fiber-optic cables along the bottom of the Caspian Sea will build up a digital silk way between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan on the route of ancient silk way. The data transmission demand of Kazakhstan and China will be met by Kazakhstan route, while that of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Afganistan, Pakistan and India will be met by Turkmenistan route.

AzerTelecom is the subsidiary of Bakcell Company, the country's first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider. AzerTelecom offers various services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunication sector.

