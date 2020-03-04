ADA University and George Washington University sign agreement on academic collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

ADA University and George Washington (GW) University recently signed an agreement on academic collaboration. Under this agreement, the two universities will implement degree programs in Baku and Washington DC, collaborate in the field of faculty and staff development, as well as foster research in the areas of joint interest.

The collaboration starts with the announcement of a new program - Master of Science in Computer Science and Data Analytics, which will be offered by ADA University and GW University.

The program is funded within the framework of the “State Program on improving the international competitiveness of the higher education system in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023”, and by BP and its Co-Venturers.

The program will be taught in five semesters of which three semesters will take place in Baku and two semesters in Washington DC. During the study period in Washington DC the students will take classes at the world class facilities of School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) of GW University. They will also benefit from the state-of-the-art labs, centers and institutes of SEAS.

The graduates of the program will receive degrees both from ADA University and GW University.

All participants in this program will receive full funding from State Program and BP and its Co-Venturers to cover their tuition fees, travel costs and living expenses in Washington DC.

Candidates are required to have bachelor’s degree in the relevant field and English language proficiency for applying to the program. The deadline for application is 17 April 2020.

All interested candidates are invited to visit ada.edu.az/csda for more information or contact Office of Admissions by emailing csda@ada.edu.az or calling (+99450) 274 95 52.