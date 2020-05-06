Azerbaijan changes procedure for calculating social insurance rates for business entities

Economy 6 May 2020 15:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan changes procedure for calculating social insurance rates for business entities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan has changed the procedure for calculating social insurance rates for business entities.

The issue has been reflected in the amendment to the law on Social Insurance, discussed at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

Presently, the compulsory state social insurance rate for people receiving income from the activity not related to the hired work is being set depending on the type of activity.

Thus, the social insurance rate in the amount of 50 percent of the minimum monthly salary is applied for business entities operating in the construction and trade sectors, and in the amount of 25 percent for other spheres.

In accordance with the proposed new amendment, in the construction sector in Baku, 100 percent of compulsory state social insurance in the amount of 50 percent of the minimum monthly salary will be paid; in other spheres - in the amount of 25 percent of the minimum salary in entrepreneurial activity; in Sumgayit and Ganja – 90 percent, in other cities – 80 percent; in settlements and administrative and territorial units, which are the centers of districts – 60 percent; and in rural areas – 50 percent.

Compulsory state social insurance for individuals is envisaged in the following manner:

- 5 percent of the minimum monthly salary will be calculated for hosts at weddings, festivals and other events, as well as those involved in dancing and other similar activities;

- 5 percent of the minimum monthly salary will be calculated for those operating in the field of individual photo, audio and video services (excluding photo studios);

- 3 percent of the minimum monthly salary will be calculated for shoemakers;

- 3 percent of the minimum monthly salary will be calculated for those repairing watches, TV sets, refrigerators and other household appliances;

- 3 percent of the minimum monthly salary will be calculated for individuals working as housekeepers in private houses and apartments; people caring for the sick, the elderly and children; nannies; personal drivers; people who render cleaning services in the personal household; gardeners; cooks; security guards and waiters;

- 3 percent of the minimum monthly salary will be calculated for those operating in calligraphy workshops;

- 3 percent of the minimum monthly salary will be calculated for hairdressers in private hairdresser’s;

- 3 percent of the minimum monthly salary will be calculated for tailors in private tailor’s shop.

Compulsory state social insurance for individuals using own agricultural land (excluding those paying state compulsory social insurance, working in other spheres), and able-bodied people of the first and second disability groups of family farming, as well as for each family member beginning from 15 years old except for children under 18 with disabilities, depending on the land plot, will be calculated at the following minimum monthly salary rates:

- up to 5 hectares - in the amount of 2 percent;

- from 5 hectares to 10 hectares - in the amount of 6 percent;

- more than 10 hectares - in the amount of 10 percent.

In accordance with the amendment, social insurance payments will be in the amount of six percent of the minimum monthly salary for taxpayers, transporting passengers and cargo by vehicles, and who have received the distinguished service medals in the manner as prescribed by the Tax Code.

The amendment was put to the vote and adopted on second reading following the discussions.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Trade turnover in Baku soars in 1Q2020
Trade turnover in Baku soars in 1Q2020
Volume of construction work in Baku for 1Q2020 disclosed
Volume of construction work in Baku for 1Q2020 disclosed
Turkmenistan, CCI ECO states discuss strengthening of partner relations
Turkmenistan, CCI ECO states discuss strengthening of partner relations
Loading Bars
Latest
Trade turnover in Baku soars in 1Q2020 Business 16:42
Volume of construction work in Baku for 1Q2020 disclosed Business 16:38
Kazakh parliament's lower house OKs establishing parliamentary opposition Kazakhstan 16:22
Turkmenistan, CCI ECO states discuss strengthening of partner relations Business 16:18
Azerbaijan's insurance companies increase collection of premiums in 1Q2020 Economy 16:17
Uzbek energy ministry talks active energy projects with foreign involvement Oil&Gas 15:58
Azerbaijan confirms 67 new COVID-19 cases Society 15:58
Kazakh national postal service opens tender for air cargo transportation Tenders 15:49
Iran's NIDC saves big on localizing production of vital oil industry equipment Oil&Gas 15:46
President Ilham Aliyev: Countries participating in Non-Aligned Movement understand problems of each other, show solidarity, give preference to multilateral cooperation Politics 15:44
Baku's industrial production volume in 1Q2020 revealed Business 15:34
Azerbaijan changes procedure for calculating social insurance rates for business entities Economy 15:31
Uzbekistan to get COVID-19 aid from US CDC Central Asia federal agency Uzbekistan 15:29
Kazakhstan's banking sector assets up as foreign currency assets revaluated Finance 15:26
President Ilham Aliyev: During presidency of Azerbaijan, we intend to jointly enhance international authority and role of Non-Aligned Movement in international arena Politics 15:25
Uzbekistan's state agency announces tender for construction of electricity transmission line Tenders 15:24
Azerbaijan’s Cahan Pen company to increase production of plastic pipes Business 15:24
Uzbek Kafolat Insurance Company’s capital position vulnerable to potential investment shocks Finance 15:24
President Ilham Aliyev: Until 1 January 2021, taxpayers will be granted tax benefits and tax breaks for areas of activity worst affected by pandemic Politics 15:15
Iranian president explains reasons for cutting 4 zeros from national currency Finance 15:11
President Ilham Aliyev: To provide support to NAM member countries, Azerbaijan will allocate additional donation of $5 million to WHO Politics 15:10
European Commission revises Brent price forecasts down Oil&Gas 14:57
Kazakhstan spends nearly $13B to battle coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 14:48
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan took prompt, necessary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus Politics 14:47
Iran's IMIDRO announces facilities to be commissioned Business 14:46
Agrarian Credit and Development Agency talks microlending in Azerbaijan Economy 14:46
Average interest rates on credits in national currency in Uzbekistan increase Finance 14:45
EU, UNDP support protective face shields production in Georgia Business 14:44
Iran discloses number of solar panel stations in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Oil&Gas 14:37
Kazakhstan takes action to prevent overpricing of socially important goods Business 14:36
Azerbaijani analysts talk forecasts of Brent oil price Finance 14:33
EU interested to continue dialogue with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready to share its experience in field of treatment of coronavirus patients with other member states of Non-Aligned Movement Politics 14:31
Azerbaijan's cotton company talks its activities during coronavirus lockdown Economy 14:28
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss gas supply cuts to China Oil&Gas 14:24
President Ilham Aliyev: In last three weeks, there has been positive trend between number of infected and those recovering in Azerbaijan Politics 14:21
NEQSOL Holding has provided food assistance to 3000 low-income families (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:20
Azerbaijan eases creating farming households Economy 14:18
Uzbekistan thinks to process its gas domestically, in long-term Oil&Gas 14:17
Iran says coronavirus hits 1,680 people in the past 24 hours Iran 14:09
Georgia receives budget support from IMF Finance 14:03
Georgia, Romania agree to revive tourism Georgia 14:01
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to boost bread-making equipment production Business 13:58
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank discloses profit for 1Q2020 Finance 13:48
IMF: Real GDP to decline in Georgia Business 13:44
Uzbekneftegaz sets special interdepartmental tariff commission Oil&Gas 13:42
Kazakhstan's FlyArystan halts flights to country's Taraz as they prove unprofitable Transport 13:42
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's total assets up in 1Q2020 Finance 13:32
BMW to delay Hungary plant in coronavirus savings drive Europe 13:04
Philippines' coronavirus infections top 10,000 Other News 13:03
Malaysia reports 45 new coronavirus cases, one death Other News 13:01
Iran announces volume of purchased wheat Business 12:59
MFA: US supports Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity Politics 12:58
Kazakhstan eyeing certain steps to increase aluminum output Business 12:56
Swiss SICPA Holding to provide Turkmenistan with advanced tech for marking goods Business 12:53
Citizens of Azerbaijan receive SMS if revealed to be coronavirus-positive Society 12:50
Uzbekistan starts imports of electricity from Tajikistan Oil&Gas 12:40
Renewables to get out of current crisis with minimal demand loss Oil&Gas 12:39
Kazakh-German oil extracting venture to buy spare parts for pumps via tender Tenders 12:37
National Iranian South Oil Company opens tender to buy spare parts for equipment Tenders 12:37
Kazakhstan’s Freedom Life insurance company faces limited COVID-19 impact Business 12:34
Azerbaijan's food production facility to expand product range Business 12:33
Uzbekistan allocates funds to boost domestic wine production Business 12:13
Iran Esfahan Oil Refining CEO talks company's activity in energy sector Oil&Gas 12:12
Some US LNG cargoes could be cancelled by off-takers Oil&Gas 12:05
Energy, industry sectors become focus of talks between Turkmenistan, ECO Oil&Gas 12:04
Bahrainis investing in building schools in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan Construction 12:01
Kazakhstan's National Bank reserves up as gold prices increase Finance 11:49
Armenia's destructive rhetoric, provocative steps put negotiations on Karabakh in question: official Politics 11:48
Iranian Esfahan Oil Refining Company's investments pay off Oil&Gas 11:44
Oil prices mixed as rising U.S. inventories offset demand optimism Oil&Gas 11:41
COVID-19 cases up in Georgia Georgia 11:36
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Oil&Gas 11:30
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 6 Finance 11:15
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on May 6 Finance 11:14
Uzbekistan takes urgent measures to support textile, knitwear sectors Business 11:09
Coronavirus cases count nearing 4,300 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:04
Two factors to guarantee upward trend for natgas demand Oil&Gas 10:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:44
Uzbekistan confirms new COVID-19 cases as of May 6 Uzbekistan 10:41
Iran’s NIOC sells gas condensate at energy exchange Oil&Gas 10:28
Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with students of Baku Higher Oil School studying in Europe Society 10:15
Turkmenistan, EU discuss regional program on rule of law Turkmenistan 10:15
Turkey reveals data on foreign trade turnover Turkey 10:12
Iranian currency rates for May 6 Finance 10:12
Kazakh national currency stabilizes as March shocks decline Finance 10:12
Georgia increases hazelnut exports Business 10:10
New poultry development program launched in six regions of Georgia Business 09:59
Kazakh oil services company to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 09:57
Solar panel station commissioned at tea plantation in Iran Oil&Gas 09:56
Israeli-Georgian Chamber of Commerce to open in Tel Aviv and Tbilisi Business 09:52
Iran stock market expert: Trading 'Justice Shares' still in early stages Business 09:28
Raiffeisen Bank planning to further tighten bilateral relationship with Azerbaijan Finance 09:26
Turkmenistan counts on improving its economy by getting WTO observer status Business 09:17
Iran's half-empty planes fly back and forth to bring back citizens from abroad Iran 09:14
Disney takes $1.4 billion coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park World 08:41
Israeli army strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip Israel 08:05
Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower Arab World 07:18
Oil prices fall as rising U.S. inventories reassert supply concerns Oil&Gas 06:32
United Airlines to cut 30% of management in October World 05:31
All news