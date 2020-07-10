Bilateral parliamentary meeting Mexico-Azerbaijan takes place

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

On July 9th took place a meeting, in video conference format, between the legislative bodies of Mexico and Azerbaijan. By the initiative of the President of the Working Group for inter-parliamentary ties Azerbaijan-Mexico of the Milli Majlis, Jala Aliyeva, the meeting was held with the President of the Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union of Mexico, Agustín García Rubio. The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Mexico, Mammad Talibov, as well as officials from both Embassies.

The meeting presented ample opportunities to analyze the current state of the bilateral relationship and development prospects in multiple areas, including politics, economy, technical-scientific cooperation and the humanitarian sector. The representatives of the legislative bodies of Mexico and Azerbaijan expressed their interest in promoting the strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties. In this context, they agreed to hold meetings of both inter-parliamentary groups in a broader format, in order to have the participation of all members of both groups. Participants highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in consolidating bilateral relations.

For his part, the Ambassador of Mexico, Rodrigo Labardini, presented the panorama of bilateral relations, in particular economic-commercial ties, considering them as one of the pillars of fruitful cooperation. The diplomat reported that the annual average of bilateral trade 1995-2014 was USD $ 2.2 million, but it grew more than 12 times in just five years to go to USD $ 28.2 million (2015-2019). He highlighted that in 2019 was reached the annual record figure - USD $ 52.4 million.

Participants also highlighted Mexico's support for the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, related to hosting in a virtual format of an extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly, dedicated to solidarity and global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Presidents of both Inter-Parliamentary Groups, Dip. Jala Aliyeva and Dip. Agustín García Rubio, congratulated themselves for initiating cooperation efforts between both parliaments and pointed out the importance of continuing the efforts to achieve a greater rapprochement between both nations.