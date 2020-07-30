CBA's chairman talks inflation forecast in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Forecast on Azerbaijan's inflation will remain unchanged, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said.

Rustamov made the remark at a press conference on changing the discount rate, Trend reports.

According to the chairman, the inflation forecast of CBA has not changed, and by the end of this year, annual inflation in Azerbaijan will be formed in the range of 3-3.5 percent.

