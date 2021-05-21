UK Chamber of Commerce opens in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

The opening of the UK Chamber of Commerce took place in Azerbaijan on May 21, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by the UK International Trade Minister and Member of Parliament for Beverley and Holderness, Graham Stuart, and the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, James Sharp.

As it was noted during the ceremony, the UK continues to be one of the largest investors in Azerbaijan.

It’s expected that the opening of the Chamber of Commerce will contribute to the growth of exports of Azerbaijani products to the UK.