Georgia opens land borders with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

The land borders of Georgia with Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, and Armenia, which traditionally account for the largest tourist flow, have been opened since June 1, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

These borders have been closed for tourists since March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the decision of the Georgian Interdepartmental Coordination Council for Combating the Pandemic, the country's land borders can be crossed with a full vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test result, or only with a negative PCR test result made in the last 72 hours. On the third day after crossing the border, a re-test will be needed.

At the same time, all visitors are recommended to have medical insurance.

The Georgian authorities expect that the vaccination process and the easing of restrictions imposed by the pandemic will help restore tourism in the second half of 2021.

In particular, both the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Finance of Georgia predict that the recovery of the tourism industry, which is one of the key sectors of the Georgian economy, may be at the level of 40-45 percent in 2021 as compared to the "pre-COVID" 2019.