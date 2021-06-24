Azerbaijan, Ukraine sign memorandum on trade, economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Ukraine signed a memorandum on trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports from a joint meeting of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Council, organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME).

“A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Council of Exporters and Investors under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as well as a Cooperation Agreement between the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan and the Poltava Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine.

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the SME Development Agency, noted that the signing of these documents will make a positive contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

