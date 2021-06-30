Azerbaijan, USAID look to sign MoU on SME development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) are planning to sign a memorandum of understanding on the development of micro, small and medium businesses, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the SME agency, said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at the event titled ‘National business agendas for women and the creation of alliances’.

“In accordance with the memorandum, the parties will continue cooperation in such areas as conducting trainings for micro, small and medium-sized businesses, increasing their organizational potential and the quality of business management, studying the access of SMEs to financial resources, as well as increasing the business potential of industrial associations by organizing joint trainings and a number of other events,” the chairman said.4

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva