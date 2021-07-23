Azerbaijan is working on railway to Shusha - Azerbaijan Railways
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
A project on the construction of a railway to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city is being prepared, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters, Trend reports on July 23.
“The design work is carried out by a Turkish company,” Gurbanov added. "There is a mountainous territory.”
“As known, the president declared Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, therefore it is important to build a railway in this direction,” the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways company said. “In this regard, an instruction was given. The work is underway.”
