Azerbaijan is working on railway to Shusha - Azerbaijan Railways

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A project on the construction of a railway to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city is being prepared, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters, Trend reports on July 23.

“The design work is carried out by a Turkish company,” Gurbanov added. "There is a mountainous territory.”

“As known, the president declared Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, therefore it is important to build a railway in this direction,” the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways company said. “In this regard, an instruction was given. The work is underway.”