Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank ready to co-op with startups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank, apart from providing financial support for startups, is ready to cooperate with them, Kapital Bank International Affairs Advisor Vugar Sadig said at the Azerbaijan Investment and Culture Summit, organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME) and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) with the support of the Ministries of Economy and Culture, Trend reports.

According to Sadig, Kapital Bank is one of the largest banks in Azerbaijan, serving all spheres of activity, individuals, and corporate clients.

"We work with different companies. The bank's net profit for three quarters of this year amounted to 135 million manats ($79.4 million). We are also working on the digitalization of retail services, providing services to SMEs. Now our services can be used from anywhere in Azerbaijan and even abroad," Sadig said.

The advisor noted that the main partnership activities of the bank are formed in the areas of trade, construction, tourism, and some other areas.

"We also contribute to the growth of startups by financing them. In addition to financial support, we are ready to cooperate with them," Sadig added.

