Azerbaijan creating unified system on e-registration of documents – minister (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A unified system is being created in Azerbaijan in connection with the e-registration of documents, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at a joint meeting of the Law Policy and State Building Committee, Defence, Security and Counter-Corruption Committee, Committee for Human Rights, Committee for International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Connections of the Azerbaijani parliament and the Disciplinary Commission, Trend reports.

“All state organizations will have an access to this system,” the minister said.

The minister stressed that in this regard, the state organizations will not have to spend additional funds.