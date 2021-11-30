Azerbaijan to launch social package in 2022 – minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:28)

The process of implementing a social package that will cover more than two million people will be launched in Azerbaijan in 2022, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said at the ministerial meeting, Trend reports.

"Thus, social benefits will increase," the minister added.

The minister stressed that this will be as part of the reforms that have been carried out recently in the social sphere following President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions.

Babayev said that in accordance with the order signed by the president "On additional measures in the field of protecting the social welfare of the population", the reforms of increasing social benefits were taken into account in the draft state budget for 2022.

“The salaries of most of the citizens working in accordance with an employment contract will increase,” Babayev added. “This reform will cover up to one million employees.”

“In particular, the minimum wage will increase,” the minister said. “The amount of social payments, namely, pensions, benefits, scholarships, salaries, social assistance payments, which will cover more than two million people, will increase from early 2022.”

The minister stressed that besides an increase in the minimum pensions, pensions are planned to be increased on the basis of indexation in 2022.

Babayev also said that 2,500 members of martyr families, people disabled as a result of war, and citizens from other socially vulnerable categories have been provided with apartments, while 164 people disabled as a result of war have been provided with cars at the expense of the state budget since early 2021.

The instructions were made to speed up the work to create the Labor Protection Center under the State Labor Inspection Service.

Moreover, a disability rating has been assigned to almost 51,000 citizens since the beginning of this year.

Some 8,000 disabled citizens were provided with more than 40,000 prosthetic, orthopedic and other rehabilitation products, 164 disabled servicemen were provided with 173 modern fourth-generation prostheses.