How co-op between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia will change? - experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:

The Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia business forum was held in Baku on Dec. 14.

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus and Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov attended the opening ceremony.

A memorandum was signed by the chambers of commerce and industry of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey.

Head of the Center for Analysis and Forecasting of Tbilisi State University, economist Vakhtang Charaia has commented on this issue.

“Forums and meetings among Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey can positively affect the economic development of three countries,” Charaia told Trend.

“Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey are solid partners,” the head of the center said. “The role of these three countries is significant in terms of diversifying energy consumption of the European Union, which makes these countries important not only for each other but also for global leaders.”

Charaia added that forums and meetings of the Georgian, Azerbaijani, and Turkish colleagues can have a positive impact on transit, investments, tourism, trade and other economic aspects that can help these countries to be more diversified and economically stable.

Representative of the Georgian Association of Young Financiers and Businessmen, editor-in-chief of the ‘Banks and Finance’ newspaper Andria Gvidiani also commented on this issue.

Gvidiani thinks that economic and political cooperation among Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey is of a strategic nature.

The editor-in-chief stressed that the geopolitical location of three countries plays an important role in the development of the Silk Road, which is supported by the policy of good-neighborliness and cooperation among the countries.

“Of course, this transport corridor has many obstacles in terms of land, rail and port infrastructure,” Gvidiani added. “Thus it is of key importance in terms of connecting Asia and Europe.”

“Our countries have potential in trade, infrastructure, transport, energy and other strategic spheres,” the editor-in-chief said. “Thus, it is important to assess the situation at the highest political level and determine the resources for strengthening the cooperation.”

Gvidiani stressed that the Turkish and Azerbaijani companies have been actively working in Georgia.

“Georgia is generally characterized by a liberal tax regime,” the editor-in-chief said. “Moreover, Georgia enjoys free trade regimes with the EU and China, which is an additional incentive for foreign investors. It is important to provide the Turkish and Azerbaijani businessmen with the advantages of doing business in Georgia.”

Gvidiani stressed that such forums contribute to the free flow of investments and arouse interest among businessmen.

The editor-in-chief also expressed hope that the cooperation among Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey will expand, taking into account the interests of all three countries.

Thus, the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia format cooperation has rather strong prospects, given the geographical location of the three countries and the projects that connect them.

Of course, South Caucasus has become more attractive from an economic point of view, where conditions are being created for the lasting joint development of the three countries.