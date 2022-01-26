Ambassador Bocharnikov talks increased number of Russia-Azerbaijan flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

The number of flights between Russia and Azerbaijan has increased, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“The land borders of the two countries are closed upon the decisions of the operational headquarters of Azerbaijan and Russia,” Bocharnikov added. “I cannot say when the decision will be made to open the land borders.”

He noted that presently, nine Russian airlines make flights every week from several Russian cities to Baku.

"There are also airlines that have requested permission to make flights to other cities of Azerbaijan,” he said.

The ambassador stressed that the passenger trips are planned to be launched via the Caspian Sea.

