Russian Udmurtia talks growth potential of trade-economic co-op with Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Russian Udmurtia region mainly supplies IT equipment, milk, chemical and some other products to Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairperson of Udmurtian Government Mikhail Khomich said, Trend reports.
Khomich made the remark during the Azerbaijan & Udmurtia business forum taking place in Baku.
According to him, the dynamics of the development of trade-economic cooperation have growth potential.
"The growth of trade with Azerbaijan pleases, although the export figures are still low. We aim to increase these figures," added the official.
