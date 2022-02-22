Turkey discloses number of incoming Azerbaijani tourists for January 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Some 36,191 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey in January 2022, which is 1.4 times more than in January 2021, Turkic.World reports with reference to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Trend reports.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January 2022 reached 2.82 percent.

Around 470,618 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey in 2021, which is 98.74 percent more than in 2020.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in 2021 reached 1.90 percent.

Some 30.04 million tourists visited Turkey in 2021, which is 88.08 percent more than in 2020.