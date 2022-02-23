Another freight train sent from Azerbaijan to Russia within 'Agroexpress' project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Up to 1,000 tons of fruits and vegetables were sent from Azerbaijan’s Astara station to the Russian Derbent station via a 20-car high-speed train within the Agroexpress project on February 21, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The representatives of the Ministry of Economy, the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and businessmen took part in the corresponding event.

“The inclusion of the Astara station in the Agroexpress high-speed cargo transportation route is another step aimed at expanding the scale of this service in Azerbaijan, as well as its capabilities within the North-South international transport corridor,” the message said.

Up to 1,000 tons of persimmons produced in Azerbaijan were sent from Azerbaijan’s Lajat station to the Selyatino station of Russia’s Moscow region via a high-speed train consisting of 17 railcars on February 12 within the Agroexpress project.

Agroexpress project is being implemented by Alliance Logistics LLC and a subsidiary of Russian Railways CJSC - RZD Logistics JSC through the support of the Azerbaijani-Russian Business Council, Russian Export Center JSC, Eximbank of Russia, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Russian Railways JSC.

Agroexpress is a specialized service intended for the delivery of goods using high-speed trains between the two countries, provided by RZD Logistics and Russian Export Center joint-stock companies.

This project not only reduces the delivery time of goods and transportation costs thanks to the efficiently built export-import logistics, but also contributes to the development of business.