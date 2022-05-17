European Investment Bank to launch new project in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The European Investment Bank (EIB) will launch a new project in Azerbaijan, Head of the regional office of EIB in South Caucasus Maciej Czura said at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku, on May 17, Trend reports.

"Our new initiative - Eastern Partnership Investment in Connectivity (EPIC), which provides technical assistance in the preparation and implementation of infrastructure projects, will soon be launched in Azerbaijan," Czura said.

According to him, this project will create business opportunities that contribute to the diversification of the economy and support for the non-oil sector.