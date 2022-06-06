EY and the British Chamber of Commerce Announce the Winner of Prestigious Robin Bennett Award. (PHOTO)

EY and the British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (BCCA) have unveiled the winner of this year's prestigious Robin Bennett Award. The winner was announced at the special ceremony sponsored by EY that coincided with the last day of the Baku Energy Forum.

This year, the coveted prize has been awarded to John Quinn, Regional Director at ACE Forwarding, a multimodal logistics and freight forwarding company that was established in Azerbaijan in 1996. The company has grown into one of the world's leading providers of integrated logistics within the CIS and the South Caucasus regions.

The award was presented to the winner by EY Azerbaijan’s Managing Partner Ilgar Veliyev. Honouring this year's winner Ilgar Veliyev said: "In the midst of disruptions and continuous challenges due to the pandemic and geopolitical developments, business leaders must be extraordinarily effective at driving value across their organizations. They also need to make bold decisions to adapt to changes and overcome constant challenges – the likes we've been seeing over the last few years. John Quinn has clearly demonstrated that he's got what it takes to be such a leader who can brave the current challenges and take his organization further into the 21st century".

Talking at the ceremony, the Co-Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan John Patterson OBE said: "It is fantastic that we are able to keep presenting this prestigious award and once again can give it to someone who richly deserves it. John’s contribution to our Working Group was excellent, stepping forward when other companies wanted to hide, he showed courage and, as it has turned out, a clear vision".

The Robin Bennet award is one of the most prestigious and sought-after business awards in Azerbaijan. It was set up by EY to commemorate Robin Bennett OBE (1942-2011), one of the founders of British Business Group in Azerbaijan. He came to Baku as EY Managing Partner and enjoyed a long-running and illustrious career with the firm.