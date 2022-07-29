CBA considering credit risk management strategy - Executive Director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is considering a strategy for credit risk management, Executive Director of CBA Toghrul Aliyev said at a press conference, on July 29, Trend reports.

"The banking system survived the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. However, the quality of the loan portfolio is better than we expected. We do not see a deterioration in the quality of loan portfolio. De-dollarization processes are underway,” Aliyev said.

“This is observed both in loan and in deposit portfolios. CBA is aware of issues related to underwriting and credit risks. Response strategy is being worked out. In this regard, our requirements will be updated and presented to the attention of the public and the banking sector," Aliyev added.