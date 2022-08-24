Azerbaijan shows interest in attracting Kazakh business - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Azerbaijan is interested in attracting Kazakh business into the country, Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov said during the first Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council, Trend reports.

According to him, today's meeting is being held as part of the visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the country. The fact that is of a particular importance to the event is that unlike traditional business forums, this business council will function on an ongoing basis and will expand direct contacts between entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, implement joint long-term projects, which will have a positive impact on the dynamics of commercial relations between the two countries.

"I am sure that over time, based on the results of the business council's activities, the number of participants from both sides will increase. Of particular significance will be the active work of the co-chairs, who, based on their vast experience, will be able to make the necessary efforts to implement the tasks assigned to the council," Mammadov said.

He noted that the Agency, in turn, is ready to do everything possible to ensure that these efforts are successful, and the business communities of both countries can achieve high-quality and concrete results in the near future.

"We are actively working to expand the geographical cooperation of local Small and Medium Business with potential foreign partners, and are interested in attracting Kazakh business to Azerbaijan," Mammadov said.