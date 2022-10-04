First air flight launched from Baku to Samarkand - historic event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, against the backdrop of the intensification of political and economic ties, also continue to actively work to expand the geography of flights between the countries. Today, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan AZAL launched the first flight to Samarkand from Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports.

Among the first passengers of the Baku-Samarkand flight is a group of journalists. There have never been air flights between Baku and Samarkand, which can be considered a historical event. Flights to Samarkand - one of the oldest cities in the world - will be carried out twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Also, Azerbaijan Airlines will increase the frequency of flights operated on the Baku-Tashkent-Baku route up to 5 times a week. Currently, regular flights between the two capitals operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and will soon also operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

Sale of air tickets on the official website of the airline - www.azal.az. Air tickets for these and other AZAL flights can also be purchased at accredited air carrier agencies. Passengers who meet the indicated conditions of carriage and who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted for transportation on these flights. Information on the rules of entry to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan can be found in detail on the website of the air carrier, in the "Rules of Entry" section.