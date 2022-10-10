Great potential exists for doing business with Azerbaijani regions - ITC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. There is a great potential for doing business with the regions of Azerbaijan, Senior Trade Information Officer at the International Trade Centre (ITC) Paul Kelly said during the presentation of the digital trading platform of the European Union for the countries participating in the 'Eastern Partnership', Trend reports.

"ITC sees that Azerbaijani companies are interested in expanding export of agricultural products to the European market through its database. For example, the center sees great interest from Azerbaijani producers of tomatoes or nuts to increase their presence in markets such as Germany," he said.

Kelly added that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the EU as well as European partnership countries has a potential to double in the next five years up to 180 million euros.

The EaP Trade Helpdesk digital platform provides public and private entities with access to the convenient trade analytics which contributes to increase of trade between countries of 'Eastern Partnership' and the EU region by identifying the most promising markets and products for trade.