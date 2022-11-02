High air temperature leads to decline in Azerbaijan's water supply – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Decreasing supply of water, rising number of windy days and forest fires have negatively affected the environmental component in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Vugar Karimov said at the panel session on "Defining new ways for accelerating the green transition in Azerbaijan", on November 2, Trend reports.

According to him, in the last hundred years, the mean air temperature in Azerbaijan has increased by 3-4 degrees, while water reserves have declined by 15 percent.

"Given this, the ministry has established relevant committees that are working towards water conservation, as well as the creation of new water resources. In addition, we're making active use of clean and green technologies to ensure the protection of natural resources," Karimov added.