Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

SMBDA shares data on volume of loans for women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan's agriculture

Economy Materials 23 November 2022 12:24 (UTC +04:00)
SMBDA shares data on volume of loans for women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan's agriculture

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. A total of 375 women entrepreneurs received loans worth 4,262 manat ($2,507) in order to develop the agriculture sector, said the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ilhama Gadimova at the 5th forum, "New opportunities: 'Green Light' to Women Entrepreneurs," Trend reports.

According to her, the loans amounted to 3,204 million manats ($1,884).

"During the 2021-2022 financial year, the subsidies in the amount of 56,400 manat ($33,176) were paid at the expense of the state budget in Azerbaijan," noted Gadimova.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more