SMBDA shares data on volume of loans for women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan's agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. A total of 375 women entrepreneurs received loans worth 4,262 manat ($2,507) in order to develop the agriculture sector, said the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ilhama Gadimova at the 5th forum, "New opportunities: 'Green Light' to Women Entrepreneurs," Trend reports.

According to her, the loans amounted to 3,204 million manats ($1,884).

"During the 2021-2022 financial year, the subsidies in the amount of 56,400 manat ($33,176) were paid at the expense of the state budget in Azerbaijan," noted Gadimova.