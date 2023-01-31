Türkiye to support Azerbaijani gas supplies to Hungary, other Southeastern European countries – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Türkiye will fully support the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Hungary and other Southeastern European countries, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a press conference with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu noted that cooperation in the energy sector will be further strengthened.

As part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Hungary, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Hungarian official Péter Szijjártó signed a “Memorandum of Understanding on natural gas cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary”.

At a joint press conference with Jabbarov in Budapest on January 24, Szijjártó welcomed Azerbaijan’s ambition to double its pipeline capacity to Europe by 2027, and said it was an important task to create the necessary contractual environment to bring gas from the Southern Gas Corridor to the central part of the continent. The minister also expressed hope that Azerbaijani gas would contribute to the domestic security of supply as soon as possible, for which inter-company negotiations have already started.