Azerbaijan, Lithuania actively working on EU twinning projects – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan and Lithuania are actively working on EU twinning projects, Ambassador of Lithuania to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas said at today's event on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Restoration of the Lithuanian State Day, Trend reports.

According to him, both countries are putting efforts in joint projects, including EU twinning projects.

The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan and Lithuania have strong friendly relations, adding that the best example of this was the official visit of President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda to Azerbaijan in 2022.

Will be updated