Azerbaijan talks ongoing construction of highways in Karabakh

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, March 6. Active work on the construction of eight main roads and two railways is ongoing in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark during the meeting of the working group on transport, communications and High Technologies of the Interdepartmental Center operating at the Coordination Headquarters.

According to him, the largest projects include Barda-Aghdam, Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Dashalti, Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highways and others.

"Besides, the Barda-Aghdam and Horadiz-Aghband railways are currently being built," the official noted.

Speaking about the construction of ICT infrastructure, he said that during this month the construction of the first mobile base will be completed in Talish village of Tartar district.

"In Aghdam, work on the construction of roads and IT infrastructure is carried out according to the principle of a single concept. The design of the upcoming work to be carried out in Aghdam is already being completed and we plan to announce relevant tenders in the near future," Huseynov added.

The Coordination Headquarters was established to address issues in liberated territories in centralized manner. Following the Presidential Decree of November 24, 2020, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev was appointed the head of the Headquarters.