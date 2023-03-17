Opening of Zangazur corridor of great importance - Azerbaijani PM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Opening of Zangazur corridor has great importance, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during a discussion of the report on activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022 in the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, Azerbaijan is rapidly continuing work on the opening of the Zangazur corridor on its territory.

The prime minister also said that a total of 18 industrial enterprises were registered in the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions.

"It’s planned to invest about 106 million manat ($62.3 million) in the implementation of projects and to open more than 800 new jobs there," Asadov added.

The Zangazur corridor is aimed at ensuring transport communication between Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and western regions of the country.

The report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022 is being delivered at the Azerbaijani Parliament. The meeting is attended by Prime Minister Asadov and members of the government.