Azerbaijan talks expected number of jobs to open in Karabakh economic region by 2030

SHAMAKHI, Azerbaijan, April 17. About 150,000 jobs are expected to be created in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region by 2030, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark during a scientific and practical conference on the investment attractiveness of liberated territories held in Shamakhi.

“The number of jobs in the Aghdam Industrial Park is expected to reach 5,000, in the agriculture sector - from 15,000 to 17,000, in the mining industry and tourism - from 1,500 to 2,000, and SMEs - from 10,000 to 11,000,” he noted.

Will be updated