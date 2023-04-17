Bulk cargo terminal to be built at Azerbaijan's Baku Port - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. It is expected to launch the construction of a bulk cargo terminal at the Azerbaijan's Baku Port in the near future, Taleh Ziyadov, General Director of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC, told Trend.

According to Ziyadov, the work on attracting investors and project work has already been completed.

By the end of 2022, over 6.3 million tons of cargo were handled through the Baku port, which indicates an increase of 14 percent year-on-year. Moreover, at the end of last year, almost 52,300 TEU (the twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers were handled, which is 16 percent more than in the preceding year. The steady growth of the container transshipment rate points to the need in the medium and long term for the construction of a large container terminal, which will increase the capacity from 100,000 to 500,000 TEU containers.

