Groundbreaking ceremony held for joint Azerbaijani-Uzbek car enterprise (PHOTO)

HAJIGABUL, Azerbaijan, May 1. The foundation of the joint Azerbaijan-Uzbek car production enterprise has been laid in the Hajigabul industrial district, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov, as well as a delegation of the chairman of the board of the Uzavtosanoat JSC of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Rozukulov.

The enterprise is expected to produce such Chevrolet brands as Cobalt, Malibu, Tracker and Equinox.

The Hajigabul Industrial District was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 3127 dated July 25, 2017 "On the establishment of the Hajigabul Industrial District". Its territory is 60 hectares, about 500 jobs have been created, and the amount of investments exceeds 51 million manat ($30 million). The number of residents of the industrial district is 13.