Joint venture of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to produce spare spare parts

HAJIGABUL, Azerbaijan, May 1. The production of spare parts is expected at the joint venture of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan for the production of cars, the Chairman of the Board at Azermash Emin Akhundov said on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony of the joint automobile production of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to Akhundov, this step is expected as part of the third stage of the project.

"The construction of a joint plant for the production of cars has been launched. This is the first stage of the project, which includes the car assembly. At the second stage, we plan to develop the plant and prepare for the commissioning of additional production capacity, and at the third stage - the production of spare parts," Akhundov said.

The joint automobile plant of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is expected to be launched in May 2025. The investment value of the plant will amount to 88 million manat ($51.7 million). Some 1,200 new jobs will be created at the plant, which will be located on an area of 16 hectares in the Hajigabul Industrial District.

The plant's capacity will amount to 30,000 cars per year. The facility will use technologies from countriessuch as the US, Italy, China, South Korea and Uzbekistan, and is expected to produce such Chevrolet car brands as Cobalt, Malibu, Tracker and Equinox.