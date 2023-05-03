Azerbaijan one of two countries that can provide energy supplies to Europe - official

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijan is one of two countries that can provide energy supplies to Europe, Robert M. Cutler, Fellow of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, is participating in the international conference themed "Shaping the geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: from past to present and future", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, told Trend.

"There are only two countries in the world that have serious prospects for gas and oil supplies to Europe - Norway and Azerbaijan," Cutler said.

According to him, Azerbaijan has significant energy resources offshore, which Europe needs, but their potential is not fully realized due to the energy policy of the EU, which, in particular, focused on the purchase of gas from Russia via the Nord Stream pipeline.

The expert also noted the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, which, according to him, is one of the most important achievements of international energy cooperation in the post-Soviet era.

"The Southern Gas Corridor project was implemented on the initiative of Azerbaijan, and the first step was the construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). In turn, TANAP served as an incentive for the formation of the entire corridor, including the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and the expansion of the pipeline, which was first called Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, also known as the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP)," Cutler added.

Some 60 representatives from more than 30 countries are taking part in the international conference held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku and Shusha on May 2-4.