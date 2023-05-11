Thanks to strategic decisions of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan worked out steadily developing economy – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Thanks to the strategic decisions Heydar Aliyev, a steadily developing economy has been formed in Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during an event themed "The role of Heydar Aliyev in the implementation of UN development projects in Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

The minister noted that one of the greatest achievements of the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev is the salvation of the Azerbaijani statehood and the opening of a new stage in the country's political history.

"The national leader of our people, the founder of our independent state, Heydar Aliyev, is one of the great personalities who holds the most important place in the history of Azerbaijan. We all note with deep gratitude his unprecedented achievements in the formation of the modern Azerbaijani state, and the socio-economic development of our country," Jabbarov said.

He also said that since the appointment of Heydar Aliyev as the head of Azerbaijan in 1969, the path of progress and prosperity of the country has begun. As a result of the socio-economic programs implemented in 1969-1982, Azerbaijan developed rapidly and became one of the leading republics of the Soviet Union.

Severe political and economic problems faced by Azerbaijan in the first years of independence, and the military aggression of Armenia further complicated the current situation.

"So thanks to the leadership skills of Heydar Aliyev, who saved the country from troubles at that time, his strategic decisions, a strong and independent state with an efficient, steadily developing economy and a prosperous, free society was formed in Azerbaijan," Jabbarov added.

The minister said that Heydar Aliyev, based on his extensive economic knowledge and experience, clearly defined the path of economic development of Azerbaijan.

"As in all countries that have chosen the democratic path of development, the principles of a market economy were chosen as priorities in Azerbaijan - private property, free entrepreneurship, privatization, development of the non-oil sector, industry and the renewal of social infrastructure. And the signing of 'Contract of the Century' has created a radical turn in the economy of Azerbaijan. The successful implementation of a far-sighted oil strategy has laid the foundations for the future sustainable development of our country," the minister said.