GSMA develops NESAS program to ensure cybersecurity - Strategic Engagement Director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. GSMA Association has developed a special NESAS [Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme] program to ensure cybersecurity, Tair Ismailov, Strategic Engagement Director at GSMA, said during the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 international conference in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Trend reports.

"We have developed a special NESAS program that ensures the safety of suppliers, granting accreditation to safety laboratories in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025 [General requirements], product evaluation," the director said.

According to Ismailov, this program is becoming increasingly popular in the world.

He also spoke about the key areas of GSMA's work, including its activity in the organization of large-scale congresses and developing standards.

"There are a number of vulnerabilities that can be exploited by criminals. Mobile operators share best practices and work together to interact in a reliable environment and exchange information about emerging issues," the director said.

Among the main priorities of GSMA, he pointed out the work on device security.

"Each number has its data. We have a database that tracks the legitimate use of them, and ensures the security of 5G," Ismailov said.

In addition, he also shared a number of GSMA initiatives, including the publication of a comprehensive telecommunications landscape, which includes operational security, a 5G cybersecurity database, software, cloud technologies and virtualization, the Internet of Things (IoT), and supply chain.