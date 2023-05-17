Strategy&Türkiye Financial Services Leader actively shapes the M360 Eurasia Event, driving engagement with their Fintech expertise (PHOTO)

PwC/Strategy& actively contributes to the M360 Eurasia Event, specifically participating in the Spotlight on Fintech session. Led by moderator Ozan Cigizoglu, the session delves into key drivers and presents compelling case studies at the forefront of fintech's growth strategy. The discussion focuses on the implications for mobile operators, integral players within the service value chain.

During his moderation of the Spotlight on Fintech panel, Ozan Cigizoglu underscores the tangible rise of fintech companies on a global and regional scale. He sheds light on their strategic utilization of distinctive characteristics that grant them a competitive advantage over traditional industry players. Additionally, Cigizoglu discusses the various market entry options available to telecom operators venturing into the fintech space.

PwC/Strategy& strategically analyzes FinTech's transformative power, focusing on customer-centric solutions, collaboration with financial institutions, and navigating regulations. They prioritize cybersecurity, risk management, and talent development for success in the financial services industry.