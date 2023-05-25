Azerbaijan well-equipped with transport, logistics infrastructure - Gazprombank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijan occupies a unique position at the intersection of key Eurasian transport routes both from North to South and from West to East, Gulnara Khaidarshina, Deputy Head of Research Chief CIS Macroeconomist at Gazprombank, told Trend.

"The transport and logistics routes connecting West and East, North and South converge on the territory where Azerbaijan is located. On the one hand, the country is in the center of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. This project, connecting the west and east of the Eurasian continent, is being implemented jointly with Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Georgia," the deputy head said.

Then she added that, on the other hand, the country is placed in a central position on the route of the International North–South Transport Corridor, focused on the development of trade with South Asian countries.

At the same time, she pointed out that Azerbaijan is provided with all the necessary transport and logistics infrastructure - aviation, railway, pipeline and sea.

According to Khaidarshina, the expansion of transport and logistics infrastructure will contribute to the creation of new industries, including high-tech and located close to key transport hubs.

As she said, a good example is the creation of the SOCAR Carbamide Plant in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park in 2019.

In addition, a new large enterprise for the production of aluminum products will be created in the west of the country. At the first stage, the volume of investments will reach $132 million.

"We should also not forget that large oil and gas reserves, combined with proximity to transport corridors, increase the importance of Azerbaijan in ensuring Eurasian energy security," she added.