Green economy development in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh gaining momentum - AUAC rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Development of a green economy in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh is speeding up, Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Honored Architect, Doctor of Architecture, Professor Gulchohra Mammadova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the international scientific "Reintegration of Liberated Territories into the country's Economy: Goals and Directions" conference.

"Special attention is paid to the creation of smart rural projects and urban modernization. This rapid progress is a clear proof of Azerbaijan's strong economy,” Mammadova said.

“The process of bringing Karabakh back to life is proceeding successfully. Thanks to energetic efforts, the future of Karabakh promises to be restored in a more favorable form, contributing to the prosperity of the region," she said.

International "Reintegration of Liberated Territories into the country's Economy: Goals and Directions" scientific conference began its work at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction on June 13.

The conference, organized by the Department of Business Economics and Management of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, was attended by officials of influential state structures of Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of private and higher educational institutions, scientists from leading universities in Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, Macedonia.