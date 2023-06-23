Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan and US have become partners in many areas over past 30 years - Chargé d'affaires

Economy Materials 23 June 2023 20:04 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and US have become partners in many areas over past 30 years - Chargé d'affaires

Follow Trend on

Asmar Bayramova
Asmar Bayramova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Azerbaijan and the US have become partners in many areas over the past 30 years, Chargé d'affaires of the US in Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara said during an event dedicated to the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the United States, Trend reports.

"I am happy that we are going down this path together," he said.

Guevara noted that the US is determined to be a positive force in the world as confidence grows and builds.

"For example, after the Second World War, we provided economic support to Europe for economic recovery. The US demonstrates its unwavering commitment to peace and stability through support for Ukraine today," he said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more