Join Kapital Bank’s Data Workshop: Registration Now Open!

Registration is open for the Data Workshop, the second event in this project spotlighting one of today's hottest topics — databases. Proudly developed by Kapital Bank, Azerbaijan's first bank, in partnership with SUP.VC. Throughout the two-day event, local and international experts will lead workshop on four diverse topics within the realm of highly stable databases. Workshop participants will delve into real-world business challenges, engage in thoughtful discussions, analyze their objectives, and present innovative solutions.

On the event’s inaugural day, October 16, an expert and the founder of Infortius Bilisim consulting company Özer Günal ll take the stage. With extensive international experience in managing big data across diverse sectors such as banking, insurance, healthcare, and e-commerce, including notable work at Garanti BBVA, he brings a wealth of knowledge to share.

At the event, the cutting-edge innovations in the realm of data technology will be explored, featuring insights from Tural Hamzaev, the head of Data Technologies Expert Center of Data Management Department at Kapital Bank. Tural Hamzaev’s journey in the technology sector commenced at an innovative startup in Russia's Skolkovo “silicon valley”. He has contributed to teams in multiple prominent companies in Azerbaijan and led numerous transformative projects at IBM. Additionally, he has provided consultations to renowned companies including PASHA Bank, SberBank, UniCredit Bank, and Aeroflot.

On the event’s second day, October 17, attendees will have the privilege of hearing from international expert Bora Sezen, the head of Venom Analytics. With a rich background in data management, including senior positions at CRM companies KOÇ Group and Tanı, Bora Sezen brings a wealth of experience in handling big data within the retail, financial, and energy sectors. He will be sharing his insights on the topic of “Managing Customer Experience Using Data Analytics” with the event participants.

Renowned expert Mahir Guluzade, a compatriot boasting over 20 years of experience in the field of databases, will enlighten attendees on the intriguing topic of “How to Track and Understand the Path of Data”. He has made significant impacts with his presentations at international technology conferences such as Oracle Open World (USA), UKOUG Tech 2018-2019 (UK), and DOAG 2018 (Germany). Mahir Guluzade was honored with the Oracle ACE Award by Oracle in 2015, and in recognition of his exceptional contributions, he received the Taraggi (Progress) Medal from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2019. Presently, he serves as the head of a group of database administrators and a senior software engineer at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

To attend the event, kindly register using the following link: https://dataevents.az. Please note that the number of registrations is limited. This project offers a valuable platform for professionals engaged in database management as well as individuals keen on this field to interact and share experiences. The event promises a distinctive opportunity to delve into the realms of hosting and managing big data.

Event Venue: Holiday Inn Baku (Nasimi district, Kevkab Safaralieva Street).

