Azerbaijan's gas supplies to Europe, Türkiye grow since year-start

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan exported 8.6 bcm of natural gas to Europe from January through September 2023 (9-percent growth), the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

Shahbazov noted that in the reporting period, 7.5 bcm of natural gas (including 4.3 bcm via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline - TANAP) was exported from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, and 1.7 bcm - to Georgia.

According to operational data, over eight months of this year, oil condensate production was 22.7 million tons, and export - 19 million tons, the minister said.

Meanwhile, 17.8 bcm out of the 36.1 bcm gas produced with an increase of five percent was exported, he added.

In 2022, Azerbaijan exported 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 47.7 percent of the total volume (46.7 billion cubic meters) of gas production.