BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. A new mechanism is being created to support entrepreneurs operating in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Board of Entrepreneurship Development under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Osman Khaliyev, Trend reports.

Khaliyev made his statement during the press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023.

"The mechanism will be applied from February 2024," Khaliyev noted.

