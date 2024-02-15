Azerbaijan talks of continuous efforts to automate tax control processes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Work is underway to automate tax control processes in Azerbaijan, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Orkhan Nazirli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the forum themed "Tax system in the new period of development: strategic goals for a sustainable economy" held in Baku.

The official noted that in the upcoming period, measures will be continued to improve digital platforms in line with the new tasks in Azerbaijan's tax administration.

"The primary goal here is to develop new administrative services capable of adjusting to changes in tax legislation, resulting in a deeper level of digitization. In addition to automating the online services supplied to taxpayers, the State Tax Service is focused on automating tax control operations and the main targeted directions will include simplifying tax administration through digitization, reducing the time spent by businesses on complying with tax legislation by increasing the accessibility and quality of tax data, as well as the ability to build information systems based on artificial intelligence modules," he pointed out.

