Azerbaijan to host National Competitiveness Forum this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan will host the National Competitiveness Forum this year, said Deputy Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Control Over Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Jafar Babayev, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment" conference in Baku.

"Azerbaijan will host the National Competitiveness Forum this year, where several experts will give speeches sharing their perspectives on the Competition Code," he emphasized.

