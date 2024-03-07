Russian economy minister outlines main agenda of negotiations in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. My visit to Azerbaijan follows the recent visit of the head of the Russian government to Baku and his intensive talks with the President of Azerbaijan, Minister of Economic Development of Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov said during the briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"We have already held discussions on several directions in the development of agreements reached at the meeting of the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation held the previous day," he noted.

According to Reshetnikov, he discussed issues of mutual investments and trade growth in Baku.

"Our trade is growing. Certain issues arise, which we systematically discuss, remove a range of barriers," the Russian minister said.

He noted that among the topics are the effectiveness of the development of transportation corridors, and the development of tourism.

"Mutual flows of tourists are growing. But it needs several steps to promote them, to solve issues with payments, and to use the tourist potential of the Caspian Sea. Generally, we have a progressive development of economic relations. This is a driver for the growth of prosperity of our peoples," Reshetnikov emphasized.

